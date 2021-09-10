Around The Big Ten: Game Predictions and Betting Lines Week 2

Game predictions and betting lines for all games around the Big Ten week 2.

Illinois at Virginia (-10.5), O/U 55.5 - 11 a.m., ACC Network

Virginia 30, Illinois 17

Virginia wins and covers the 10.5 point spread. Under 55.5.

#12 Oregon at #3 Ohio State (-14.5), O/U 63.5 - 12 p.m. FOX

Ohio State 44, Oregon 28

Ohio State wins and covers the 14.5 point spread. Over 63.5.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota (-19.5) O/U 53.5 - 12 p.m., ESPNU

Minnesota 31, Miami (OH) 10

Minnesota wins and covers the 19.5 point spread. Under 53.5.

Youngstown State at Michigan State (-20.5) O/U N/A - 12 p.m. Big Ten Network

Michigan State 44, Youngstown State 17

Michigan State wins and covers the 20.5 point spread.

Rutgers (-2.5) at Syracuse, O/U 52.5 - 2 p.m., ACC Network

Rutgers 33, Syracuse 24

Rutgers wins and covers the 2.5 point spread. Over 52.5.

Purdue (-34.5) at UConn, O/U 58 - 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Purdue 41, UConn 13

Purdue wins but UConn covers the 34.5 point spread. Under 58.

Ball State at #11 Penn State (-22.5), O/U 57.5 - 3:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Penn State 37, Ball State 10

Penn State wins and covers the 22.5 point spread. Under 57.5.

Buffalo at Nebraska (-13.5), O/U 54.5 - 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Buffalo 36, Nebraska 33

Buffalo upsets Nebraska and covers the 13.5 point spread. Over 54.5.

#10 Iowa at #9 Iowa State (-4.5), O/U 46.5 - 4:30 p.m., ABC

Iowa 24, Iowa State 19

Iowa upsets Iowa State and covers the 4.5 point spread. Under 46.5.

Eastern Michigan at #18 Wisconsin (-25.5), O/U 51.5 - 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin 45, Eastern Michigan 14

Wisconsin wins and covers the 25.5 spread. Over 51.5.

Washington at Michigan (-6.5), O/U 48.5 - 8 p.m., ABC

Michigan 26, Washington 17

Michigan wins and covers the 6.5 point spread. Under 48.5.