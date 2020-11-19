Michigan State RB Anthony Williams Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

Sophomore running back Anthony Williams Jr. enters the transfer portal; the second player MSU has lost to the portal this week.

East Lansing, MI – It's the second time this week, Michigan State football has lost a player to the transfer portal.

After limited participation throughout the season, sophomore running back Anthony Williams Jr. joins redshirt freshman Marcel Lewis in the portal.

In a crowded backfield containing Elijah Collins, Connor Heyward, Brandon Wright, Jordon Simmons, and Williams Jr. – the Illinois native appeared in two contests carrying the ball four times for five yards.

Against Indiana, he was benched following his lone carry of the ball game due to a lost fumble, leading to a Hoosier touchdown.

As an early enrollee in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound tailback received 38 carries on 118 yards and a touchdown while catching six passes for 77 yards in 12 games.

Mel Tucker spoke about the transfer portal during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, understanding it's to be expected.

"Everything's an evaluation, and halfway through the season, at this point, we have a pretty good idea of who can do what. Obviously, you know you can anticipate seeing some movement on our roster, whether it's portal-related or otherwise," said Tucker.

