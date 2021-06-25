2022 3-star ATH Shannon Blair Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football picked up a commitment from three-star defensive back Shannon Blair.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound corner took an official visit to East Lansing the first weekend in June and became the eleventh player to join the Spartans 2022 recruiting class on Friday afternoon.

"This decision has been one of the hardest and most rewarding to make," Blair wrote via Twitter. "With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Michigan State University!! Thank you, Coach Tillman, Coach Tucker, and the entire staff. Let's go to work."

Blair chose MSU over offers from Wake Forest, Purdue, Virginia, Duke, Arkansas State, Memphis, and others.

The Tennessee native is the second defensive back in the class alongside three-star safety Malik Spencer (Georgia).

Michigan State's 2022 class is comprised of three-star offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, three-star offensive lineman Gavin Broscious, three-star wide receiver Tyrell Henry, three-star wide receiver Jaron Glover, three-star linebacker Quavian Carter, three-star offensive tackle Braden Miller, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, three-star tight end Michael Masunas, five-star kicker Jack Stone, Spencer, and Blair.

