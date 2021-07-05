2022 3-star CB Ade Willie Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – The dead period lifted and Michigan State landed seven commitments in June, but MSU isn't done adding to its next recruiting class.

Ade Willie, a 2022 three-star cornerback from IMG Academy, committed to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

At 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, Willie is the No. 129 overall prospect in Florida and a top-100 (No. 92) corner in his respective class, according to 247Sports Rankings.

Willie took an official visit to Michigan State on June 25 alongside trips to Virginia and Colorado.

MSU now has 13 players committed to its 2022 class featuring two other defensive backs in Shannon Blair and Malik Spencer.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park)

