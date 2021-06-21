2022 3-star WR Shawn Miller Scheduled to Visit Michigan State in June

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State is scheduled to host a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class on Friday, June 25.

Shawn Miller, a three-star wide receiver from IMG Academy, will be on campus after receiving an offer from the Spartans in early March.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Miller is the No. 72 recruit in Florida and the No. 69 overall wideout in the 2022 class.

"Lean build and projectable frame. Agile, short-burst pass-catcher who thrives on underneath routes. Does well to generate space early in routes. Can beat defenses over the top with his speed and positioning," Mountain Region Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo said. "Matches up well against corners that try to get physical near line of scrimmage. Tough after the catch and willing to lower shoulder for extra yardage. Could improve ball security and refine run-block techniques. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level with upside as NFL Draft Day 3 selection."

At 6-foot-1 and 190-pounds, he holds offers from Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, NC State, Syracuse, and UNLV.

Check out some of his highlights when you click here.

