2022 4-star LB Michael Williams III set to visit Michigan State

Michael Williams III, a 2022 four-star linebacker from West Bloomfield, is scheduled to visit Michigan State on July 31.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football will reportedly host a top prospect in the 2022 recruiting class this weekend.

Michael Williams III, a four-star linebacker from West Bloomfield, is scheduled to visit East Lansing on Saturday, July 31, per Kenny Jordan of Rivals.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Williams is the No. 6 overall recruit in Michigan and a top-35 (No. 32) linebacker in his respective class (No. 285 nationally).

There aren't any Crystal Ball Predictions surrounding his recruitment; however, he holds offers from 16 schools, including Arizona State, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Mel Tucker was hired in February 2020 and went a year without having recruits on campus. But, since the dead period ended, the Spartans 2022 class has blossomed, boasting 16 hard commits while featuring four-star wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. and four-star quarterback Katin Houser.

2022 Michigan State Football Commits

4-star QB Katin Houser (6-3/200, St. John Bosco High)

4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. (6-1/185, Fordson High)

3-star WR Jaron Glover (6-3/195, Riverview High)

3-star WR Tyrell Henry (6-1/170, Roseville High)

3-star TE Michael Masunas (6-5/235, Hamilton High)

3-star TE Jack Nickel (6-4/230, Milton High)

3-star OL Gavin Broscious (6-5/305, Desert Edge)

3-star OL Kristian Phillips (6-6/340, Salem High)

3-star OT Braden Miller (6-7/290, Eaglecrest High)

3-star OT Ashton Lepo (6-7/270, Grand Haven High)

3-star S Malik Spencer (6-2/193, Buford High)

3-star DB Shannon Blair (6-1/170, Knoxville West)

3-star CB Ade Willie (6-1/185, IMG Academy)

3-star LB Quavian Carter (6-4/200, Lee County)

3-star DL/DE Chase Carter (6-6/215, Minnehaha Academy)

5-star K Jack Stone (6-0/186, Highland Park, Kohl's Kicking Rankings)

