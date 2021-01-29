2022 Three-Star ATH Tyrell Henry Commits to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI – With Mel Tucker leading the way, recruiting never stops for Michigan State football.

Tyrell Henry, a 2022 three-star athlete out of Roseville, committed to the Spartans Friday afternoon.

He is the third player to verbally commit to MSU's '22 recruiting class, alongside Gavin Broscious and Kristian Phillips.

"I would like to thank every single coach who believed in me, a kid from Roseville that most coaches had never heard of and still willing to give me a chance. I will never forget any of the names or faces that believed in me. Last but not least, I would like to thank my HIGH SCHOOL coaches for pushing and having faith in me," Henry wrote via Twitter. "Thank you to all the colleges and coaches who extended me a scholarship offer. I will forever be grateful for the position everyone has put me in. THANK YOU, AND I LOVE YOU ALL, with that being said, I am…. 1000% committed to MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY."

The 6-foot-0, 160-pound student-athlete is listed as a top-20 recruit in his home state and the No. 46 ATH in his respective class.

Henry held 17 offers, including Penn State, Nebraska, and Michigan, but chose the Spartans.

