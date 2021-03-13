2022 Three-Star OL Ashton Lepo Commits to Michigan State

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker added another offensive lineman to his next recruiting class.

Ashton Lepo, a 2022 three-star offensive tackle out of Grand Haven, committed to Michigan State Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Michigan native released his top four featuring Indiana, Cincinnati, Baylor, and MSU but ultimately picked the Spartans.

"A special thanks to Coaches Farley and Wiebenga for being great mentors and encouraging me along the way. Thank you for all the support from The Buccaneers at Grand Haven High School and for all the community support. Thank you to all the coaches and schools who believed in me and recruited me," Lepo wrote via Twitter. "This has been a hard decision, but I am excited to announce I will be verbally committing to Michigan State University! GO GREEN!!"

The Spartans have four student-athletes committed to its 2022 recruiting class, and three are offensive lineman, including three-star OG Kristian Phillips, three-star OG Gavin Broscious, and Lepo.

Tyrell Henry, a 3-star athlete from Roseville, is the other MSU commit.

Lepo, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound lineman, is the 26th best player in his home state and the No. 82 OT in the 2022 class.

