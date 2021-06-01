2022 Three-Star OT Ka'Marii Landers Set to Visit Michigan State in June

Ka'Marii Landers, a 2022 three-star offensive tackle out of Fordson High School, scheduled an official visit to Michigan State.

East Lansing, Mich. – Three-star offensive tackle Ka'Marii Landers is scheduled to visit Michigan State in June (officially).

Following an unofficial visit in late April, Landers announced his plans via Twitter and will be on campus come June 21. At 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds, Landers is the No. 23 ranked prospect in Michigan and the No. 39 overall tackle in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Dearborn native is picking between Kentucky and the Spartans with hopes of committing to either school on May 9. However, he delayed the decision to July 5.

Before narrowing it down to the Wildcats and MSU, Landers held offers from Buffalo, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Toledo, and West Virginia.

Michigan State features five players committed to its 2022 class, including three offensive linemen in Gavin Broscious (guard), Kristian Phillips (guard), and Ashton Lepo (tackle).

Each player is at least 6-foot-5 and weighs between 270-340 pounds, which is the frame Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic are prioritizing.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1