2023 4-star DL AJ Hoffler to Visit Michigan State in Late June

AJ Hoffler, a 2023 four-star defensive lineman out of Georgia, will take an unofficial visit to Michigan State on June 26.

East Lansing, Mich. – AJ Hoffler's first offer came from Kansas State, but the first Big Ten school to show interest was Michigan State.

Since then, he's received ten other offers from universities including Arizona State, Ole Miss, UCF, Colorado, and West Virginia.

Now, Hoffler intends on taking an unofficial visit to East Lansing on June 26-27.

The 2023 four-star defensive lineman is the No. 27 ranked recruit in Georgia and a top-45 prospect in his respective class.

Though, what sets him apart from everyone else has nothing to do with athletics.

"I don't look at myself as just an athlete. I started playing football in 7th grade, so I haven't played football my whole life," Hoffler told Spartan Nation in March. "You can ask my friends and stuff; I'm funny, I think I'm a nice guy, I'm a good student. I think just not being a typical football player. Some people go 'Hollywood' when you get certain offers. Not getting classified as that, that's what I'd say I'm like."

