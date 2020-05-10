Antjuan Simmons Compares Past, Present Michigan State Scheme

East Lansing, Mich—Every time there is a coaching regime change, there are reasons. Not often is it for good reasons. During the last years of the Mark Dantonio era at Michigan State, his offense was abysmal. If someone was honest, it was embarrassing.

Mark Dantonio’s greatest strength was loyalty, but it was also the reason his tenure came crashing down with an anemic offense.

But throughout the Dantonio era, the defense shined. Even when it was tarnished, it was from a horrible offense that put the task of scoring on the wrong side of the ball.

Recently the Spartans best defender, Antjuan Simmons, was asked to describe the difference between the old Spartan defense and the new lead by Mel Tucker and Scottie Hazelton.

“Adjusting to a new coach, it’s going to be different terminology, different ways to do things. It’s a million different ways to draw up or play off of blocks. It’s different, but it’s the same in many ways. Football is football at the end of the day. Some people might be here; some people might be there. It’s nothing; it’s just football.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

