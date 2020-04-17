Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Antjuan Simmons Discusses His Growing Leadership Role

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Antjuan Simmons, the talented Michigan State football linebacker, is without question one of the most significant leaders on the team. While not one inclined to hyperbole, he is a straight forward, honest hard worker with a backbone of character that draws his teammates to him as a leader.

He spoke frankly about his emerging leadership role on the team, especially in light of his teammates back in their homes around the nation due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Right now, it’s a little bit more responsibility, more personal responsibility on you as far as taking care of everything that you are supposed to be doing—doing the classwork, working out, running when you need to. So it’s more on you. For me, it’s just been important for me setting the tone, making sure the guys know that if our plans are to win a championship, make sure we are all still working. Treating these last few months as if we are still trying to make it our best offseason, even though we aren’t in the facilities working.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Allen Explains what Coaches Want Physically on the Line

Matt Allen explains what Michigan State coaches Jay Johnson and Kris Kapilovic want physically from him.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson on Spartan Quarterback Theo Day

Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talks quarterback Theo Day.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els thankful for Ron Burton, Harlon Barnett, Mike Tressel's help adjusting to Michigan State.

Ross Els talks about Michigan State coaches Ron Burton, Mike Tressel, and Harlon Barnett assisting him to adjust to East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Background Makes Him a Weapon For Michigan State Recruiting

Courtney Hawkins background as a player, coach, and administrator makes him a secret weapon in recruiting for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Happy Matt Allen is Working Out with NFL Veteran Brother Jack

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic discusses Matt Allen getting to workout in Hinsdale, Illinois, with NFL brother Jack Allen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Discusses Spartan Tight End Adam Berghorst

Ted Gilmore Michigan State Spartan football tight end coach talks Adam Berghorst.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Talks Disparity of Workout Equipment for Players at Home

Matt Allen discussed his teammates at Michigan State football having sufficient equipment at home to workout during COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Shared Emotions when Football was Canceled

Michigan State football linebacker Antjuan Simmons shared his emotions that he felt when word came down that the Spartans spring workouts got canceled.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Spartan, Current NFL Rams' Brian Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brian Allen, the former Michigan State Spartan football and current Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman is the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive for COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Spartan Quarterback Payton Thorne

Jay Johnson discusses quarterback Payton Thorne for Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

flexybam