Antjuan Simmons Discusses His Growing Leadership Role

East Lansing, MI—Antjuan Simmons, the talented Michigan State football linebacker, is without question one of the most significant leaders on the team. While not one inclined to hyperbole, he is a straight forward, honest hard worker with a backbone of character that draws his teammates to him as a leader.

He spoke frankly about his emerging leadership role on the team, especially in light of his teammates back in their homes around the nation due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Right now, it’s a little bit more responsibility, more personal responsibility on you as far as taking care of everything that you are supposed to be doing—doing the classwork, working out, running when you need to. So it’s more on you. For me, it’s just been important for me setting the tone, making sure the guys know that if our plans are to win a championship, make sure we are all still working. Treating these last few months as if we are still trying to make it our best offseason, even though we aren’t in the facilities working.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

