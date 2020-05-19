Spartan Nation
Antjuan Simmons Impressed by Michigan State Teammates

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich— As the unquestioned leader of the Michigan State Spartan football 2020 team, Antjuan Simmons has the unique vantage point between the coaches and the players. 

 From his post sitting atop the program, he is impressed by the work ethic of his teammates. A group of young men that Simmons feels has demonstrated in totality to lead during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everybody has stepped up. I would feel bad mentioning a few guys and leaving out the rest of the guys. Everybody has stepped up; you can ask anybody that our recruiting people, coaches, players. Everybody has stepped up,” Simmons says. “We haven’t had any guys miss tutors; any guys miss Zoom classes, none of that. We’ve all been on time for all academic required stuff; football required stuff, we haven’t missed anything. We’ve been clicking and on beat. I would discredit my teammates if I didn’t show appreciation to all of them.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

