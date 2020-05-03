Spartan Nation
Antjuan Simmons on Challenges Learning New Michigan State Scheme

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Antjuan Simmons is arguably the best player on the Michigan State Spartan football roster. He spoke recently with the media about learning the new scheme of Coach Mel Tucker and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton over the computer screen during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I don’t think anything is stopping guys from going out in their backyard or down the street from their house. Learning stuff on computers is a little bit more challenging, but the thing is it’s important to get out and do reps. So say we have a different drop, working on drops or if our coach wants us working a different technique, working that technique. Instead of just sitting around and doing their own thing, you do things that relate to the team or to the technique that our coaches want from us.”

  Tell us what you think of the Spartans having to learn the new scheme via electronic classroom. Do you think it will have a lasting impact on the 2020 season? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

