Antjuan Simmons Shared Emotions when Football was Canceled

East Lansing, MI— When fans learned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Tournament was going away, there was a shock. As other sports began to close down soon after the first loss, it was stunning. But imagine being an athlete who nearly their entire day and life is consumed in their respective sport and it was instantly taken away.

Antjuan Simmons, the superb Spartan linebacker, was asked to share his emotions when he found out spring football had was eliminated.

“It’s tough, it’s tough, but it is what it is. It’s the best thing to do right now for everybody in the public and society. It would be completely unsafe for us and for football teams to be out there working out and doing all that stuff. It would be unsafe for us to do that, so this is the right thing for us to do. And there’s no problem with that. It’s just going to show who is committed and who is not. That’s all it is.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

