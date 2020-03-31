Michigan State Linebacker Antjuam Simmons on Getting to Know New Staff

East Lansing, MI— The Michigan State Spartans despite COVID-19 safety protocols are steamrolling towards the September 5, 2020 opener against Northwestern. The Spartans are fortunate to have linebacker Antjuan Simmons back to anchor the defense during these unique times.

Simmons recently spoke to the media about how he and the team are adjusting to meeting the new coaching staff, under the strict, but necessary COVID-19 safety precautions. Simmons said of the unprecedented circumstances and how they are developing new relationships.

“I think is everything is going real good. We are still in the process of getting to know each other. With everything going on, it’s important for us to stay in contact and to keep talking to each other and building those relationships.”

Simmons is one of the stars on this team and will almost certainly be a captain next season. His leadership is critical as Simmons is one of the most highly respected young men by players on both sides of the football, and the fact that he is so excited about the new staff will help the team much as they adjust to their new leadership.

