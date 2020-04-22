East Lansing, MI—When the COVID-19 safety protocols in place and spring football canceled, teams, are having to do many unique things. One thing that is certain to make fans roll their eyes is when they discuss team unity. While working out at home is one thing, finding and strengthening that team unity is very hard to do. That is why Antjuan Simmons may be using unique technology to keep the team close, but it still comes down to time. He talked about keeping the team close in trying times.

“We’re all over Zoom; we’re really heavy into that. We treat our days as if we are at school; you know what I mean. That’s how we treat it. Say we have practice in the mornings, practice or have meetings in the mornings, that’s when we are going to have meetings. And we just treat it like that as if it’s another day in the building. It’s just we do it on Zoom instead of in person.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack