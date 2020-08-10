Big Ten Announces Full-Contact Practices are on Hold

Saturday morning, the Big Ten announced schools will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football until further notice.

In other words, the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes can wear during fall camp is their helmets.

The conference said programs are to remain in this phase based on advice they received from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

"In order to make the right health and safety decisions for our student-athletes, we believe it is best to continue in the appropriate phase of activity referenced above while we digest and share information from each campus to ensure we are moving forward cautiously," said the Big Ten.

The Big Ten's conference-only schedule was released on Wednesday, which features an ambitious start time of Sept. 3.

Then football programs within the league opened fall camp, hitting the practice field for the first time in a while, including Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

"We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all," the conference's statement says. "As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1