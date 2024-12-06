BREAKING: Another MSU Receiver to Enter the Transfer Portal
Another Michigan State wide receiver plans to enter the transfer portal.
Per multiple sources, Spartan redshirt freshman wide receiver Aziah Johnson intends on entering his name in the transfer portal.
Johnson was a rising asset for Michigan State's offense this season, finishing the year fourth on the team in receiving yards with 276 and was tied for second in receiving touchdowns with two.
Johnson had three games where he totaled at least 50 receiving yards. Arguably his most notable game was in the Spartans' loss to Illinois when he recorded a career-high 70 receiving yards and a touchdown.
After posting 50 receiving yards and a touchdown against Prairie View A&M, Johnson showed the nation what he was capable of when he stepped up for an injured Nick Marsh against Boston College, registering 59 receiving yards on three catches in the Week 4 loss.
Johnson joined the Spartans as a three-star prospect out of Richmond, Virginia. He played for Thomas Jefferson High School.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Johnson was the No. 26 class of 2023 recruit in Virginia and the No. 70 ATH in his class.
Johnson chose Michigan State over schools like Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest.
Johnson is the second Spartan wide receiver who will be entering the transfer portal, joining redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaron Glover. Should the two choose to play elsewhere next season, Michigan State will have lost three of its four main wide receivers from this season, as the program is losing Montorie Foster Jr., who just wrapped up his collegiate career.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.