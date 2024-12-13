BREAKING: Michigan State LB Declares for NFL Draft After Lone Season With Spartans
Michigan State linebacker Jordan Turner made an immediate impact in his lone season with the Spartans.
After transferring to Michigan State last offseason, Turner would become the Spartans' top player on defense, registering a team-best 66 tackles, 11 for losses, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions and a pass defensed while playing in all 12 games this past season.
On Thursday, Turner announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He posted the following message:
"The opportunity to return HOME to play in front of all of you was life-changing for me!
"My football journey led me back to Michigan where it all started and everything about my experience just felt right. Even though it was for just one season, I truly can't explain the amount of pride I have felt each and every week putting on the Green and White, playing the game that I love.
"After much reflection and many open and honest conversations with my family recently, I believe that I am ready for the next chapter of my career and ready to prepare for my lifelong dream of playing in the National Football League.
"With that being said, I am excited to share that I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft!
"For many reasons, this was a very important and special season for me and I am extremely grateful for Coach Smith and the entire coaching staff and everyone else involved with this program for this opportunity and for believing in me both as a player and a person. You're building this program the right way and I can't wait to see what you do next!
"To Coach Chryst, I am extremely thankful for you recruiting me to Wisconsin and the relationship we've built since that time. My four years there served as an incredible learning experience and I grew
so much as a person. I developed friendships there that will last the rest of my life.
"To Coach Rossi and Coach Leonhard, I wanted to specifically thank the two of you for the love you've shown both me and my family over the years. I have learned so much about the game of football from each of you, but more importantly, you've both taught me so much about life that extends well beyond football and for that, I am forever grateful for your friendship.
"To my teammates, you are truly what this game is all about, playing for the guy next to you. I'm truly thankful for the moments we shared with each other this season, on and off the field. I will never forget them!
"To my mom, my dad, my brother, my niece, my entire world revolves around all of you. Everything we've been through together as a family has brought us to this moment, I love you all more than you will ever know!
"Let's get to work!
"Jordan Turner"
Turner, a Farmington Hills native, spent four years at Wisconsin before returning to his home state for his final collegiate season.
