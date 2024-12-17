BREAKING: MSU Lands First Defensive Transfer From Winter Portal
Michigan State football is starting to get on a roll in the transfer portal.
Just hours after landing former Kent State wide receiver Chrishon McCay, the Spartans earned another transfer commitment, their first from a defensive player in this year's winter edition of the transfer portal.
On Monday night, transfer cornerback Joshua Eaton from Texas State announced on Twitter, formerly known as X, that he has committed to Michigan State.
Eaton started every game for the Bobcats this past season, posting a career-best 27 tackles, two for losses, a sack and five passes defensed.
It was Eaton's second season with Texas State; he had transferred to the program in January of 2023 after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Oklahoma.
In his first season with the Bobcats, Eaton made eight starts while playin g in all 18 games. He recorded 22 tackles, one for a loss and eight passes defensed.
While with the Hoosiers, Eaton appeared in 18 games, including 10 in the 2021 season.
Eaton had joined Oklahoma as a four-star recruit from Houston. He was ranked the No. 50 class of 2020 recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 26 cornerback in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Eaton chose Oklahoma over schools like Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Baylor, LSU, Ole miss, Oregon and more.
Eaton's commitment to Michigan State is much-needed for the Spartans, who need to make up some ground in the secondary after defensive backs Charles Brantley, Jaylen Thompson, Brandon Lewis and Phillipp Davis all entered the transfer portal.
