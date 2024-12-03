BREAKING: MSU Losing Promising DL to Transfer Portal
Michigan State is losing a key defensive asset to the transfer portal.
Defensive lineman Ken Talley announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday that he has decided to enter the transfer portal.
Talley, who was a redshirt sophomore for the Spartans this season, has two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 10 games for Michigan State this season, recording six tackles, two for losses and 1.5 sacks.
Talley was most impressive in the Spartans' first three games of the season, totaling five tackles, 2.0 for losses and 1.5 sacks. His best outing in that span was arguably his performance in Michigan State's upset win over Maryland in Week 2 when he posted three tackles, with 0.5 for a loss.
In the game prior, Michigan State's season opener against Florida Atlantic, Talley received the highest grade from Pro Football Focus of any defensive Spartans -- 84.7. That is classified by PFF as "GOOD," one less than the best, which is "ELITE."
Talley joined the Spartans as a transfer in 2022 after initially enrolling at Penn State. He was a four-star recruit, ranked the No. 9 class of 2022 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 24 edge rusher in his class by the 247Sports Composite rankings,
Talley redshirted his first season with the Spartans before playing five games in the 2023 season.
The veteran defensive lineman hails from Philadelphia, having played at Northeast High School, where he registered 95 tackles, 20 for losses, 11 quarterback hurries and 12 sacks in his senior campaign.
