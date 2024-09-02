BREAKING: MSU's Jonathan Smith Gives Post-Week 1 Injury Updates, Key DB Likely Out for Season
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football will be without some key players for -- at least -- a little while.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith told reporters on Monday that redshirt senior wide receiver Alante Brown "will be hopeful" to return in November, redshirt junior defensive back Khalil Majeed is "doubtful to come back" and junior defensive back Dillon Tatum will be out "at least a couple of months, if not for the year."
Smith called the injuries a "blow."
"All three of them contributing, playing awesome," Smith said. "I feel really bad for them."
Friday had been Tatum's first game back since missing the final three games of the 2023 season with injury. He recorded three tackles in Michigan State's 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday before suffering what Smith said is a "lower-body" injury. He classified Majeed's injury as a "lower-body" as well and Brown's as an "upper-body."
Brown tallied one reception for 15 yards in Friday's win. This latest injury comes after Brown missed all but one snap of the 2023 season, having suffered a head injury on Michigan State's very first play of the season against Central Michigan.
Majeed saw action in eight games for the Spartans last year, totaling 19 tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1.0 sacks and an interception.
With three costly injuries already shadowing the team after Week 1, fans will probably feel a little disheartened as the Spartans head to College Park to begin Big Ten play with a matchup with Maryland on Saturday.
