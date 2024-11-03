BREAKING: MSU's Jonathan Smith Gives Update on Injured Star
The Michigan State Spartans' 47-10 embarrassment at the hands of the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers spiraled even further Saturday when sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles went down with an apparent wrist injury.
Chiles went to the locker room before returning to the sideline, where he would remain the rest of the game with a towel draped over his head. Afterward, head coach Jonathan Smith gave the good news to reporters that he expected Chiles to be ready for next week's contest against Illinois.
He also spoke of the other three injured Spartans.
"The quick report I got -- obviously, they’re looking for further evaluation, but this isn’t like season-ending for any of those guys,” Smith said. “This is November now; injuries are going to take place, opportunities for other guys to get in the game.”
Among the others injured in the loss were two stars of the secondary, cornerback Charles Brantley and safety Malik Spencer. Both are the best the Spartans have at each respective position.
Before the injury, Chiles was having a typical day. He looked good with several throws, including a touchdown pass to freshman superstar Nick Marsh to give the Spartans an early 10-0 lead. He also made some key plays with his legs.
However, the Spartans offensive line was bullied for the first time in what feels like a long time, and Chiles was constantly pressured throughout the rest of his appearance. Tommy Schuster came in for the rest of the game after the injury. It was a rough day for either quarterback.
