BREAKING: MSU's Jonathan Smith Has Blunt Words For Michigan
EAST LANSING -- Michigan State's clash with Michigan ended in a heartbreaking loss, 24-17. The Paul Bunyan Trophy will remain in Ann Arbor, but bad feelings continued after the clock hit zero.
A scuffle broke out between Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State pass rusher Anthony Jones, and it got ugly fast. At one point, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings appeared to be stomping on someone or something amid the scrum.
Nothing has come out, but social media has already taken a firm stance on Mullings and the allegations.
Regardless, it was an introduction to the scalding intensity of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry for head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith gave his stern response to the situation on Monday during his presser.
"There's the genuine dislike. You can feel that from the [start], you can feel it from the crowd to the place and sharing a tunnel," Smith said. "After experiencing this one time -- this thing is different. That crystallized for me on Saturday."
Smith said that Saturday will not be forgotten. He also said that the players had a team meeting on Sunday to address the loss, the situation and move on to Indiana.
Athletic Director Alan Haller said he requested that the Big Ten take a look at the scuffle.
"The emotions are high," Haller said. "This game is not like anything our teams have played throughout the year ... but when we play that team I'm just going to make sure that our kids have a fair feeling that we are held to the same standard as everybody else."
