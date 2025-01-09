BREAKING: Spartans Land Former Valdosta State Receiver
The Michigan State Spartans landed another major piece to their offense this week as former Valdosta State wide receiver Rodney Bullard will be transferring to East Lansing for the 2025 season, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
Bullard has two years of eligibility left after spending the past few seasons with the Blazers. He helped lead his team to an appearance in the Division II National Championship against Ferris State where he caught three passes for 15 yards in a 49-14 loss to the Bulldogs.
In 14 total games last season, Bullard turned in a career-high year, earning 42 receptions for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdown catches. He was the number one target for the Blazers, leading the team in touchdowns and receiving yards. This is a massive signing for the Spartans offense.
For the past two years, Bullard has been demolishing opposing defenses, earning a combined 85 receptions, 1,567 receiving yards, and 19 touchdown grabs with the Blazers. There is no question that he can have the same level of production as soon as he steps on campus in the fall of 2025.
At 6-0, 170-pounds, Bullard has shown his speed, change of direction, and catch radius is some of the best in college football. Despite playing at the Division-II level the past two seasons, Bullard is ready for the big stage and will be a major impact player for the Spartans next year.
Spartans freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh will be entering his second year in East Lansing and will have a veteran pass catcher to potentially form one of the most skilled receiving duos in the Big Ten. Those two will work in tandem and quickly become a huge problem for opposing secondaries.
Along with Marsh, Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is going to have a blast scheming up this bolstered passing game next season. There are no longer one or two options that make the passing game limited. There are now a multitude of receiving options to choose from.
Michigan State has done an impressive job this offseason recruiting through the transfer portal and adding Bullard could turn this team from competitive to dominant. Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles will be happy to hear that he will have another dangerous threat down the field for him to throw to.
All in all, the Spartans hit the jackpot with Bullard and should be eager to see what he brings to the team at the beginning of next season. His veteran presence will help inspire many of the young guys to bring their best and his start at a lower level will give him the extra motivation he needs to thrive.
