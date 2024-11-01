BREAKING: Starting QB for Spartans' Week 10 Opponent Announced for Saturday
As was the case last week, Michigan State has been preparing for an opponent that had uncertainty regarding who would start at quarterback against the Spartans.
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season, missed the Hoosiers' Week 9 game against Washington with a thumb injury.
Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti revealed on his radio show, "Inside IU Football with Curt Cignetti," on Thursday night that Rourke will start in Saturday's contest between Indiana and Michigan State.
Rourke has been a huge reason the Hoosiers are sitting at 8-0. He leads the nation in pass efficiency (188.7), is currently fourth in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (277.3) and total passing yards (1,941) and is second in the conference in completion percentage (74.6).
Rourke transferred to Indiana this past offseason after spending five years at Ohio, where he was named both the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season.
Just like last week, the Spartans have prepared for whoever could get the start for the Hoosiers.
"These guys can throw it," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith on Monday. "They do a nice job in the RPO game, and they're going to have the balance of mixing run and pass. But we want to affect the passer, especially against a good quarterback."
Michigan State comes off a 24-17 loss to Michigan that sent them back to .500. It will look to bounce back against the No. 13-ranked team in the nation.
