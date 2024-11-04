BREAKING: Time Announced for Michigan State's Next Game
Michigan State will look to get back on track after back-to-back losses when it returns from its second bye week to take on Illinois in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 16.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced that contest is set for 2:30 p.m. EST. It will be televised on FS1.
The Fighting Illini will be coming off a bye week as well. They currently sit at 6-3 with a 3-3 record in the conference.
Illinois is on a two-game losing streak as well, having fallen to No. 1 Oregon in Week 8 and Minnesota this past weekend.
Michigan State's latest loss came at the hands of an undefeated Indiana team. The Spartans were vanquished in a lopsided 47-10 blowout victory for the Hoosiers.
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's postgame press conference:
Smith: "OK, well obviously, that was tough. getting exposed against a really good team when you don't execute very well. And credit to those guys. And credit to those guys. Sometimes, we're quick to think about ourselves and just how we did -- those guys executed at a really high level. The separation between the two levels and the two teams, and I think that's why the score was where it's at. All three phases. And start of the game, I felt like the guys had great energy, and we were moving around, and first quarter went our way, but then it turned into playing three more quarters against a really good team, and all three phases, we just contributed to a lopsided loss. So, we have to regroup. And got a bye here to absorb this thing. And three opportunities moving forward."
