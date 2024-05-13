BREAKING: Transfer CB Lejond Cavazos Commits to Michigan State
Michigan State football is still building on a successful weekend in the recruiting/transfer portal department.
According to Kaiden Smith of On3, Michigan State has landed transfer cornerback Lejond Cavazos from North Carolina. The transfer visited East Lansing over the weekend.
Cavazos played just one game for the Tar Heels last season after suffering a meniscus injury before the start of the season. The year prior, he played in 11 games, including starts in North Carolina's final three games. He recorded 18 tackles, one for a loss and two pass breakups. His tackle for loss came in the Tar Heels' loss to Clemson in the 2022 ACC Championship game.
Cavazos will be returning to the Big Ten, as he began his collegiate career at Ohio State, where he played two seasons. As a redshirt freshman in the 2021 season, he registered eight tackles and two pass breakups in 11 games.
The new Spartan cornerback was a four-star recruit in high school, having played at IMG Academy. 247Sports' composite rankings had him ranked as a top-30 cornerback in the nation in the class of 2020.
Cavazos' commitment follows another transfer portal commit from Sunday: defensive tackle Jalen Satchell from Old Dominion.
In the last 24 hours, the Spartans have added three defensive commits to their program: Cavazos, Satchell and class of 2025 linebacker Di'Mari Malone.
It seems new Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's recruiting efforts are starting to pay off. Defense was an area the Spartans took a big hit to through the transfer portal this spring, but they are slowly making up for it.
