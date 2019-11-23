Brian Lewerke Spartans QB After 27-0 Drubbing of Rutgers

SHI Stadium

Piscataway, NJ

In the midst of a five game losing streak, Michigan State was on the road to face lowly Rutgers, needing wins in their final two games in order to become bowl eligible.

While Saturday’s game was far from perfect for Michigan State, the Spartans easily picked up their first win since September 28th (a 31-10 win over Indiana), rolling the Scarlett Knights, 27-0.

It was the Spartans first road shut out win in 20 years, the last being November 13, 1999 at Northwestern. Elijah Collins is the first Spartan freshman to record three 100-yard rushing games since Javon Ringer in 2005.

Lewerke finished the afternoon with 239 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing and threw just one interception, which was the result of a dropped pass. Elijah Collins rushed for 109 yards on a workman-like 31 carries.

With the win, Michigan State keeps its bowl game hopes alive, needing a win over Maryland next week at Spartan Stadium to become bowl eligible.

For all of the latest news on the 2019 Michigan State football team, be sure to check back to Spartan Nation!

