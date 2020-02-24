Spartan Nation
Coach Mel Tucker Introduces Michigan State Spring Football News

Hondo S. Carpenter

The Michigan State football team under the leadership of new coach Mel Tucker is well underway. Tucker has been working hard to get his team ready for spring ball and to head into a grinding Big Ten season.

Today Tucker, through his intermediaries released the dates for the start of spring football and the spring game:

Green-White Spring Game Presented by McLaren Health Plan Set for April 18

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State's annual Green-White spring game, presented by McLaren Health Plan, has been scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 4 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised live on BTN.

Additional details regarding the spring game and youth clinic will be released at a later date. 

The Spartans will begin spring practice under new head coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday, March 17.

This will be the first opportunity for Spartan Nation to meet their new coach and to get a look at what he wants to do. Tucker understands that not all of the players he has may fit what he wants to eventually do at Michigan State, but he will adjust to what he has at first.

