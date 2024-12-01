Defining Factor in Michigan State's Season Finale Loss
In a snow-filled regular season finale between Michigan State and Rutgers, the Spartans were thoroughly dominated on the ground, suffering a 41-14 defeat where Rutgers amassed 208 rushing yards, compared to just 103 for Michigan State. The snowy conditions limited the passing game for both teams, but it was Rutgers' punishing run attack — led by running back Kyle Monangai's 129 yards — that ultimately overwhelmed the Spartans.
From the outset, it was clear that Rutgers' offensive strategy was centered around a power-running game, and Michigan State had no answer. The Scarlet Knights' offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, pushing Michigan State's defense off the ball with ease.
Monangai, who had been a reliable back all season, took full advantage of the opportunities presented to him. His 129 rushing yards on 31 carries were a testament to his vision, patience, and ability to break tackles. Despite the heavy snow and difficult footing, Monangai consistently found space and gained yards after contact, wearing down Michigan State's front seven as the game progressed.
Michigan State's defense, which had been strong against the run earlier in the season, was rendered ineffective against Rutgers' physicality. The Spartans were repeatedly gashed on the ground, unable to shed blocks or fill running lanes effectively. Poor gap discipline and missed tackles were a recurring theme for Michigan State, as Rutgers' offensive line created massive holes that allowed Monangai and his fellow ball carriers to pick up chunk yards.
Rutgers finished the game with an impressive 4.3 yards per carry, which demonstrated their consistent ability to control the clock and dictate the pace of the game.
On the flip side, Michigan State struggled to generate much traction with its own running game. Its 103 total rushing yards came mostly through a committee of backs but were never truly threatening. While the weather made it difficult for both teams to throw the ball, Michigan State's inability to establish any semblance of a running game further hampered their offensive production.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles, forced to rely on short, quick passes, struggled to gain any momentum, and with little help from the ground game, the Spartans’ offense was stifled throughout the game.
In the end, Michigan State's inability to contain the run and excel through the run game on the offensive side was the defining factor in the loss. Rutgers' dominance in the trenches, combined with Monangai’s impressive performance, left the Spartans with few answers, culminating in a one-sided defeat.
