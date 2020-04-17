Jay Johnson Talks Transitioning for Second Straight Year

East Lansing, MI—Last year, Jay Johnson transitioned Colorado football, and now he is in East Lansing yet again, transitioning another football team. In Colorado, he got a spring football season. Something he didn't get in East Lansing with COVID-19 safety protocols.

He discussed whether just going through transition a year earlier, helps now.

“Yeah, it’s not easy to make it again a year later, but I think it did, it helps us all, I think it gives us a great plan, and again it all comes from Coach Tucker, he’s very realistic on where we’re at and where we’re going and how we need to get there. Being through it with him already for one year and the different things that we experienced in the past year is going to help us tremendously. I have a much more comfort level since just going through it and going through it with him, that I think will bode very well as we move forward.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

