Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Jay Johnson Talks Transitioning for Second Straight Year

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Last year, Jay Johnson transitioned Colorado football, and now he is in East Lansing yet again, transitioning another football team. In Colorado, he got a spring football season. Something he didn't get in East Lansing with COVID-19 safety protocols.

He discussed whether just going through transition a year earlier, helps now.

“Yeah, it’s not easy to make it again a year later, but I think it did, it helps us all, I think it gives us a great plan, and again it all comes from Coach Tucker, he’s very realistic on where we’re at and where we’re going and how we need to get there. Being through it with him already for one year and the different things that we experienced in the past year is going to help us tremendously. I have a much more comfort level since just going through it and going through it with him, that I think will bode very well as we move forward.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Courtney Hawkins shares his outlook on Michigan State Spartan football recruiting

Courtney Hawkins shares his outlook on Michigan State Spartan football recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Concerned About Player Resources at Home

Chris Kapilovic is concerned about some Michigan State football players not having sufficient resources at home during COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Explains what Coaches Want Physically on the Line

Matt Allen explains what Michigan State coaches Jay Johnson and Kris Kapilovic want physically from him.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Discusses His Growing Leadership Role

Antjuan Simmons discusses his growing leadership role with Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson on Spartan Quarterback Theo Day

Michigan State football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talks quarterback Theo Day.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els thankful for Ron Burton, Harlon Barnett, Mike Tressel's help adjusting to Michigan State.

Ross Els talks about Michigan State coaches Ron Burton, Mike Tressel, and Harlon Barnett assisting him to adjust to East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Background Makes Him a Weapon For Michigan State Recruiting

Courtney Hawkins background as a player, coach, and administrator makes him a secret weapon in recruiting for Mel Tucker and Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Happy Matt Allen is Working Out with NFL Veteran Brother Jack

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic discusses Matt Allen getting to workout in Hinsdale, Illinois, with NFL brother Jack Allen.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Discusses Spartan Tight End Adam Berghorst

Ted Gilmore Michigan State Spartan football tight end coach talks Adam Berghorst.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Talks Disparity of Workout Equipment for Players at Home

Matt Allen discussed his teammates at Michigan State football having sufficient equipment at home to workout during COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter