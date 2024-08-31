Everything Michigan State DB Angelo Grose, DE Khris Bogle Said Following Week 1 Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State held on to secure its season-opening victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday, and that can be largely attributed to the defense.
The Spartans' defense bailed out what was an underwhelming performance from the offense, with several players contributing to the unit's success.
A couple of those defensive standouts were defensive back Angelo Grose and defensive end Khris Bogle, each of whom displayed their veteran experience with this program through their dominance on Friday night.
Both Grose and Bogle addressed the media after Friday's victory.
You can watch their entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from their presser:
Q: What was it like to see the defense to hold strong when the offense was struggling?
Grose: "I mean, we talk about response all the time. When things ain't going our way, how are we going to repsond? How are we going to go out there and still do what we need to do? So, I feel like we really emphasized that, and that's what we went out there and did."
Bogle: "We just had to respond; at the end of the day, it's football. We work hard each and every day, even in practice. Even in practice, when the game is not going our way in practice, we got to respond. And I just felt like we fed off each other's energy and just kept elevating as a defense."
Q: You guys got off to a really hot start as defense, what was the feeling on that sideline?
Bogle: "It was just amazing just to come out here and play with my brothers. It's the first game. The fans came out, it was loud, the first drive, it was great. Coach [Joe] Rossi was calling the right plays, put us in the right position, and we just had to go out there and execute."
