Everything Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles Said Following Week 1 Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles' first game as a starter is now under his belt.
Chiles was not happy with his performance in Michigan State's 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday night. The young quarterback threw two interceptions and missed some open targets, but nonetheless, as his coach, Jonathan Smith, said, "he's 1-0, undefeated, as a starting quarterback."
You can watch Chiles' entire post-game press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiles' presser:
Q: What was the offense's reason for its inability to finish off drives?
Chiles: "Me. It's me. I'm taking full responsibility for everything that happened today. You always want to come out and play football and do what you got to do, and I felt like I tried to do that and didn't do what I'm used to doing. I play football for a living and didn't come out and perform to my best today, and it is what it is. I take full responsibility for everything."
Q: You said you didn't play very well, is there anything you can attribute that to?
Chiles: "We didn't score. We scored twice. And it was one half. We didn't score at all in the second half."
Q: What do you think you could have done differently? If you had a chance to do it all over again?
Chiles: "Go out there and score. Finish. I mean, I knew what I was supposed to do. Didn't do it. It is what it is. Like, I'm missing slides that I've thrown a hundred-thousand times. Like, I'm missing stuff that I have thrown forever. I'm missing checks that I've seen every day. Every day. And I go against one of the best defenses in the country. That's how I feel. And I didn't do what I was supposed to do today."
