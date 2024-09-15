Everything MSU QB Aidan Chiles Said After Win Over Prairie View A&M
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles had a solid day in the Spartans' 40-0 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
The sophomore quarterback totaled 173 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the win, once again distributing the ball to several receiving options.
Chiles addressed the media after the win.
You can watch his full presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiles' presser:
Q: How did you feel about the team's performance today against Prairie View A&M?
Chiles: "There's still room to improve, but put up points today. I can't complain about it. I feel like offensively, we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, but overall, we can move the ball. We know we can move the ball. And, I mean, yeah, I'll stop there."
Q: In terms of both team and individual growth, what's the most important thing you get from a game like that?
Chiles: "There is no trap games. We talked about it. I mean, everybody's gonna come and play their hardest. They came out and played, we just played a bit better today, and it wasn't a trap game. We came out, that we got to do, got off the field, that's what it is. Individually, I mean, you also gotta have that same mindset. There's no trap games; Don't go out here, through the week, not preparing how you would for every week. Don't come out here and practice like half-assing everything. But come out and play football."
