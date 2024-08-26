Everything You Need to Know About Parking For Michigan State's Season Opener
It's finally game week, Spartan fans.
The first game of Jonathan Smith's tenure in East Lansing begins at 7 p.m. Friday when Michigan State hosts Florida Atlantic.
The season opener can be hectic for travelers, what with it being on a Friday night, summer construction and finding parking spots.
Below is parking information so that you can plan accordingly.
Fans can park at the following lots -- with necessary parking passes -- after 2 p.m. Friday:
Lot 62 (North side of Spartan Stadium)
Lot 124 (North side of Spartan Stadium)
Lot 61 (West side of Spartan Stadium)
Lot 79 (South side of Spartan Stadium)
These lots will be closed to the public from 5 p.m. on Thursday through 2 p.m. on Friday.
Donor lots will open at 2 p.m. on Friday, and lots for general football parking will be available to park in starting at 3 p.m.
Spartan Athletics suggests fans give themselves plenty of time to arrive, due to contruction on US-127 and I-496.
Public game day parking will be $30. The commuter lot at the MSU Pavilion (Lot 89) will cost $20. There, a shuttle will be available two hours before the game and will also be available after the game.
You can receive more up-to-date information on game day parking by texting SPARTANFB24 to 888777. Updates will be courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety.
Friday's game will be a big one, as it will set the tone for the rest of the season and what fans can expect from Coach Smith and his staff.
