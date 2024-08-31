Fans Served as '12th Man' in Michigan State's Game 1 Victory Over FAU
Michigan State football fans haven't had a whole lot to cheer about over the past couple of years.
It's been tough sledding for this program, which has endured one of its lowest points in its history in recent seasons.
But nonetheless, Spartan fans showed up and showed out for Michigan State's season opener against Florida Atlantic on Friday night, with high aspirations for this new regime led by first-year Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith.
"Thunderstruck" played, Sparty planted the flag at midfield and fans decorated the stadium in a striped green and white pattern. The only thing that had changed were the new coaches and players on the field, who all felt the same effect of a vibrant Spartan Stadium that those who came before did during their time as Spartans.
"I do think the crowd was awesome," Smith said after Michigan State's 16-10 victory. "It actually impacts the game. I look at this defensively, some of those stops -- third down, fourth down -- the crowd noise, the energy into it. So really appreciate everyone coming out and helping us there."
Michigan State's offensive star of the game, transfer running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, enjoyed the atmosphere as well.
"It felt good to get out there and run around a little bit in Spartan Stadium," Lynch-Adams said. "The energy was nice, even though we had some tricky weather at first. But I love the energy that was in there, and I was feeding off that energy as well. But it feels great. I'm happy we got our first win. 1-0."
Players like Spartan defensive end Khris Bogle, who was familiar with the intensity of Michigan State's home stadium, acknowledged the fans while discussing the defense's fast start.
"It was just amazing just to come out here and play with my brothers," Bogle said. "It's the first game. The fans came out, it was loud, the first drive, it was great. Coach [Joe] Rossi was calling the right plays, put us in the right position, and we just had to go out there and execute."
Next week will be telling, as the Spartans won't have the benefit of a home crowd when they face Maryland in College Park at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.