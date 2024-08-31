How to Characterize Aidan Chiles' MSU Football Debut
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is just 18 years old. He will turn 19 in September.
Chiles made his highly-anticipated debut on Friday night against Florida Atlantic. The culmination of a massive hype train that had built steam ever since he arrived in December. He's got arm. He's got legs. Charisma. Perhaps there was no more anticipated a debut in Spartans history.
Recent memory at the very least.
So how did the 18-year-old do in his first collegiate start and green and white debut? Chiles went 10 for 24 with two interceptions and 112 passing yards. Took a sack. Rushed six times for 32 yards and a touchdown, the first of the Spartans' season.
Of course, he got helped secure a 16-10 win, giving Coach Jonathan Smith a 1-0 career start in East Lansing.
Two interceptions. One was not his fault. It came on the first play from scrimmage of 2024. Chiles was forced to his left and threw a ball 20-plus yards to Montorie Foster Jr. It bounced off Foster's hands and into those of a Florida Atlantic defensive back.
The second was a bad read that led to a costly redzone pick that nearly went all the way back.
Chiles saw the field decently well, as Smith told reporters. He overthrew a good amount of his deep balls. Threw some shoelace passes. Rolled to his left, a big no-no for a righty (some of those were by design, however).
In his postgame presser, Chiles was visibly upset. He took responsibility and full accountability for the offense's sloppy play and scoreless second half.
"It was self-inflicted, my fault, I take full responsibility," Chiles told reporters. "I'm sorry if I sound rude, or like attitude. I actually apologize. I'm a little angry at myself."
Chiles is a competitor. He is an 18-year-old. Who made his first collegiate start.
Smith seemed to be less concerned with Chiles' raw debut. He acknowledged the fact that there were 10 other players on offense. It takes 11 to go scoreless for an entire half.
"I love the kid," Smith said. "He's competitive. Did some good things, enough good things for us to win the game."
Chiles did not win the Heisman Trophy with his first college start. He will likely not win the coveted award in his second start. What Chiles did against Florida Atlantic, and what he will need to do next week against Maryland, is far more important.
Win.
Smith had a smile, got a laugh from the press when he said it:
"He's 1-0, undefeated, as a starting quarterback."
