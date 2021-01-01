Former Michigan State LB Jeslord Boateng Transfers to Akron

Another former Spartan, Jeslord Boateng, has found a new school in his home state of Ohio.

East Lansing, MI – Jeslord Boateng has found a new school.

The former Michigan State linebacker announced his commitment to Akron Thursday afternoon through social media.

"Thank you, God, for another opportunity! #GoZips," he wrote via Twitter.

Boateng appeared in 18 games for MSU and entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18.

The Ohio native attended Dublin Coffman High School, where he eventually signed with Michigan State in 2018 as a three-star recruit (he took a redshirt as a true freshman).

In 2019, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker played in 11 contests and seven others this season, mostly on special teams.

He leaves East Lansing, having recorded ten career tackles, including one for a loss.

Boateng is one of 13 student-athletes who have entered the portal since Nov. 16. He is also the fifth player to pick a new university alongside Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan), Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois), Julian Barnett (Memphis), and Devontae Dobbs (Memphis).

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi

RB Anthony Williams Jr.

OL Devontae Dobbs

CB/WR Julian Barnett

CB Davion Williams

CB Chris Jackson

LB Jeslord Boateng

LB Marcel Lewis

LB Luke Fulton

LB Charles Willekes

FB/TE Max Rosenthal

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

