Former Michigan State S Jaden Mangham Commits to Arch-Rival Michigan
Former Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham will now be playing for the Spartans' great rivals.
On Friday, Mangham announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to Michigan. Mangham entered the transfer portal on April 30.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety comes off his best collegiate season so far. Mangham posted 53 tackles, one for a loss, three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and a team-leading four interceptions. He was named a 2023 All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Mangham spent two seasons at Michigan State, recording a total of 73 tackles, one for a loss, four interceptions, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 19 games.
A Franklin, Michigan native, Mangham was a four-star prospect out of Wylie E. Groves High School. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Mangham was ranked the No. 8 recruit in the state of Michigan in the class of 2022 and the No. 13 ATH in the nation. He was recruited by Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and former Spartans secondary coach Harlon Barnett, who acted as the team's interim head coach for 10 games last season.
As a recruit, Mangham had also received offers from Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana and Maryland, among others.
Mangham has two years of eligibility remaining.
While the former Spartans' commitment was a slap in the face to Michigan State fans, they were able to get a little bit of redemption when just hours later, former Wolverine linebacker Semaj Bridgeman committed to Michigan State via the transfer portal.
