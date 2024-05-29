Former Michigan State Tight End Commits to UAB
Former Spartans who left Michigan State via the transfer portal last month continue to find new homes this month.
The latest was tight end Jack Nickel, who entered the portal on April 23, just days after the Spartans' "Spring Showcase."
The former Spartan announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday that he has committed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Nickel spent just one season at Michigan State, playing 10 games last year without recording a stat.
Michigan State earned the former three-star recruit's commitment in 2021. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Nickel was ranked the No. 53 class of 2022 recruit in the state of Georgia and the No. 28 tight end in his class.
Nickel went on to redshirt his first season with the Spartans before seeing the field for 90 special teams snaps and 13 offensive snaps last season.
Nickel will now be playing for former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer, who is entering his second season as UAB's head coach. Dilfer, a 13-year NFL quarterback and one-time Pro Bowler, was a member of the Baltimore Raven's 2000-01 championship team.
Nickel's decision to leave Michigan State likely was due in some part to the Spartans bringing in one of the Pac-12's top tight ends from last season, Jack Velling, who followed Coach Jonathan Smith and new Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak over from Oregon State.
Michigan State also lost tight end Maliq Carr to the portal this offseason. He committed to Houston back in January.
