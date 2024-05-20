Former Michigan State Transfer Commit Brandon Lane Commits to Louisville
Michigan State football took a big hit when former transfer commit Brandon Lane decommited from the Spartans earlier this month.
On Monday, Lane took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce he has committed to Louisville.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman played two seasons at Stephen F. Austin before entering the transfer portal last month. He committed to Michigan State on April 25 before decommitting just a week later.
Lane began his collegiate career at South Dakota State before transferring to Stephen F. Austin. He posted 11 tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack in just seven games in his first season as a Lumberjack. Last season, Lane recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 11 games.
Lane has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Michigan State has rebounded well since Lane decommitted. The Spartans have landed transfer defensive tackles Ben Roberts from Oregon, Jalen Satchell from Old Dominion and Ru'Quan Buckley from Nebraska. They also added transfer rush end Tyler Gillison from Cincinnati.
The Spartans are 11th in 247Sports' 2024 transfer portal rankings, much in thanks to their activity in the transfer portal on Friday when they added three transfers -- defensive back Nikai Martinez from UCF, cornerback Jeremiah Hughes from LSU and linebacker Semaj Bridgeman from Michigan.
Michigan State has quickly turned things around since losing a vast number of players to the portal last month. It's safe to say Lane's decomittment, which was once viewed as a significant letdown to Spartan fans, is all but long forgotten.
