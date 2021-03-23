Former Minnesota LB Itayvion Brown Commits to Michigan State

EAST LANSING – On the first day of spring practice, Mel Tucker and Michigan State picked up another player out of the transfer portal.

Former Minnesota linebacker Itayvion Brown committed to the Spartans Tuesday morning after entering the portal on March 9.

The Saint Louis native signed with the Golden Gophers' 2020 recruiting class but didn't play as a true freshman.

MSU is thin at linebacker, and Brown, plus the addition of Michigan's Ben VanSumeren, creates some much-needed depth.

Tucker has aggressively pursued student-athletes in the portal to reshape Michigan State's roster. The Spartans had six mid-year transfers in quarterback Anthony Russo, defensive end Drew Jordan, running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Kendall Brooks, walk-on corner Spencer Rowland, and offensive tackle Jarrett Horst.

The six of them, along with four early enrollee freshman featuring Kameron Allen, Michael Gravely Jr., Hampton Fay, and Ethan Boyd, are already with the team.

Since November 16, MSU has lost 17 players to the portal (four linebackers) but have added running back Harold Joiner, Chester Kimbrough, Marqui Lowery, and Khary Crump, who plan to join the Spartans later this year.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1