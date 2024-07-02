Former MSU QB Will Always Have Disdain for Wolverines
Some things never change for a Spartan once they leave East Lansing. For many, having bitterness towards the Michigan Wolverines is one of them.
Former Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser, who transferred to East Carolina this offseason, wasn't with the Spartan football program for long, but he experienced the intensity of the historic in-state rivalry.
Houser's Spartans were obliterated by the eventual national champion in East Lansing last season when the Wolverines marched in to shut out the home team by a score of 49-0.
While Houser will be suiting up for a new team this fall, that disliking for the Maize and Blue will always stick with him.
During a recent appearance on Pirate Radio Live, Houser was asked, "Will you hate Michigan for the rest of your life?"
"I mean, yeah," Houser said. "I have a bad experience with Michigan fans, just how bitter they are and stuff like that, and especially with Michigan State fans. So, I will not be rooting for Michigan."
In 13 games with the Spartans, Houser threw for 1,132 yards and six touchdowns. He played in 11 games last season, leading Michigan State to an embarrassing 4-8 record.
Michigan has taken back its hold of the rivalry in recent years, but the Spartans could have a chance to retake the Paul Bunyan Trophy under a new Jonathan Smith-led regime. Both Michigan State and Michigan faced coaching changes this offseason, which has begun a new era in the storied rivalry.
Michigan State will face the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 26.
