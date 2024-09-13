Former MSU WR Looking For Consistency in First NFL Season
Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman, now with the Buffalo Bills, is aiming to make a significant impact during his rookie season in the NFL.
Coleman, who showcased his skills with the Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles, was known for his versatility, big-play ability and knack for finding the end zone. Now, with the Bills, he’s looking to translate his college success to the pro level and establish himself as a key weapon in Buffalo’s dynamic offense.
Coleman had an admirable Week 1 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in four receptions for 51 yards. On Thursday, however, he was nearly nonexistent in the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins, as he was targeted just once and finished without a single reception. The next step in this early stage of Coleman's rookie season will be finding consistency, which would ultimately separate himself as one of the best offensive rookies in the league.
At Michigan State, Coleman demonstrated a strong work ethic, impressive hands and a knack for making difficult catches look routine. His ability to run crisp routes and stretch the field vertically made him a dangerous threat for opposing defenses.
During his time with the Spartans, Coleman played extremely well, and when he transferred to Florida State, he did even better, proving he had the talent to compete at the next level. His play earned him attention from NFL scouts, leading to his selection by the Bills.
In Buffalo, Coleman enters an offense led by one of the top quarterbacks in the league, Josh Allen. The team has an underwhelming receiving core but Coleman’s speed and versatility provide him with a chance to carve out a meaningful role. He’s expected to contribute not only as a receiver but also on special teams, where his agility and football IQ could make him a valuable asset in punt and kick return situations.
Coleman’s transition to the NFL won’t come without challenges, as adjusting to the speed of the professional game and building chemistry with Allen are key factors in his success. However, his background of resilience and determination should serve him well. Coleman's time at Michigan State helped him develop a competitive edge, and now, as he dons the Buffalo blue and red, he has the opportunity to build his own legacy in the NFL.
As he looks to prove himself among the league’s elite, Coleman is determined to bring fame to his name and make a lasting impression in his rookie season. If his time with the Spartans is any indication, Coleman is poised to rise to the occasion.
