Former Spartan Quarterback Has Team on Verge of NFL Playoffs
As the NFL season enters its final weeks, the Atlanta Falcons find themselves in a critical position in the NFC South, with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Much of their success — or failure — will depend on how former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins performs down the stretch.
Cousins, known for his steady play and leadership, has had an up-and-down season in Atlanta, showing flashes of brilliance but also moments of inconsistency that have kept the team from fully clicking on offense.
When Cousins was brought in, the Falcons were hoping to find a more reliable signal-caller to help elevate a roster that had a solid defense and talented skill players, but lacked stability at quarterback. While Cousins has undoubtedly brought a sense of calm and experience to the offense, his performances have been a mixed bag. At times, he has displayed the accuracy and poise that made him a respected figure in Minnesota, moving the ball effectively and keeping the offense on track.
However, there have also been games where Cousins' decision-making and ability to perform in key moments have come into question, leaving the Falcons in frustrating situations.
With only a few weeks left in the regular season, the Falcons’ playoff hopes hinge on Cousins’ ability to elevate his game when it matters most. The NFC South remains one of the most unpredictable divisions in the NFL, with no team able to build a significant lead. Atlanta is still very much in the race, but they will need to win nearly all of their remaining games to claim the division and secure a postseason spot.
For that to happen, Cousins must find a level of consistency that has eluded him at times this season.
The Falcons’ defense has been solid, and their running game, led by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, has been effective. But for Atlanta to take the next step, Cousins must avoid the costly mistakes that have occasionally derailed their drives. Whether it’s a bad interception, a missed read or a failure to execute in the red zone, these errors have prevented the Falcons from fully capitalizing on their potential.
As the team faces off against division rivals in the coming weeks, every game will feel like a must-win. If Cousins can find the rhythm that has eluded him at times and deliver steady, mistake-free play, the Falcons have a real shot at not only winning the NFC South but also making a deep playoff run. But if the inconsistency continues, their playoff dreams could fade quickly.
It’s clear that the Falcons’ fate rests largely on the shoulders of their veteran quarterback, and the pressure is mounting for Cousins to deliver when it counts most.
