Former Spartan Quarterback Receives Huge Honor
Redshirt freshman Arizona State quarterback and former Michigan State Spartan Sam Leavitt has made a significant mark in his first year as the starting signal caller.
Leavitt was recently honored for his stellar first season with the Sun Devils, as he was named to The Athletic's All-Freshman First Team for the 2024 season.
Leavitt, who spent his first collegiate season at Michigan State, took a year to develop before transferring to Arizona State, where he quickly ascended to the top of the depth chart and led the Sun Devils' offense with impressive performances throughout the season.
Leavitt's journey to success wasn't immediate. After sitting out his freshman year at Michigan State, he transferred to Arizona State, where he would get the opportunity to showcase his abilities. His performance in his first season as the starting quarterback has been nothing short of remarkable.
Leavitt threw for 2,663 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, highlighting his accuracy and decision-making skills. His 81.7 QBR ranks as the 10th best in all of college football, further solidifying his status as one of the top young quarterbacks in the nation.
One of the standout aspects of Leavitt's game is his maturity and composure, especially considering his youth. At just 20 years old, Leavitt has already demonstrated a level of poise rarely seen in such a young quarterback. He has the ability to read defenses and make quick decisions, which is reflected in his low interception rate and high touchdown numbers. His strong arm, combined with his ability to make throws from all areas of the field, gives Arizona State an explosive offensive weapon.
However, Leavitt’s potential may be even greater than what he has already shown. As a freshman, he has already established himself as a top-tier quarterback, but he is still learning and growing. His physical tools, including his arm strength and mobility, will only improve with more experience and coaching. Additionally, as Leavitt continues to adjust to the speed of the college game, his decision-making and overall poise under pressure will only become sharper.
Being just a redshirt freshman, Leavitt has a long career ahead of him and plenty of room to refine his craft. His success in his first year is a testament to his work ethic, skill set, and mental toughness. With his remarkable potential, Leavitt is poised to be a key player in the college football landscape for years to come. The future looks incredibly bright for the young quarterback, and his honor from The Athletic is just the beginning of what is sure to be an exciting career.
