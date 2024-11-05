Former Spartan Ultimately Makes the Difference in Primetime
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor had a modest stat line in his Minnesota Vikings' 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, catching only one pass.
However, that single reception proved to be one of the most significant plays of the game. Nailor's 7-yard touchdown reception not only helped the Vikings build a crucial lead but also proved to be the difference in a tightly contested game. The former Spartan once again came up big when it mattered for the Vikings yet again.
Nailor, who has been gradually carving out a role for himself in the Vikings’ offense, was called upon in the red zone during a pivotal moment. With the Vikings losing two straight, they found themselves in a critical game. The game was tied 7-7 after a scoop and score for the Colts' defense. The Vikings got the ball back and Sam Darnold found Nailor for the score. Nailor has become a pivotal role player and piece of the Vikings' offense, helping them win in big games.
Though Nailor's lone catch came on a short route, it was an incredibly timely one. The Vikings were struggling to create separation from the Colts' defense and had not yet found the end zone outside of an early touchdown. Without Nailor’s touchdown, Minnesota would have likely faced a more challenging second half, with the score remaining close and Indianapolis’ defense feeling more confident.
Ultimately, the touchdown was critical to helping the Vikings finish with a comfortable lead, even though the final score remained tight at 21-13.
Had Nailor not been able to make the play, the Vikings would have only led by a single point and the game would have been much closer and more stressful, putting more pressure on them to deliver in the second half. While it’s easy to overlook a single catch in a game where other players may shine statistically, Nailor’s contribution on that 7-yard score ended up being a game-changer.
The Vikings secured the win by just 8 points, meaning that without Nailor’s touchdown, it’s entirely possible the game could have gone in the Colts’ favor.
