GAME WEEK: Michigan State DC Joe Rossi Talks Season Opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Spartan Nation, Michigan State is just three days away from kicking off its 2024 season when it welcomes Florida Atlantic to town.
For almost the entirety of the Spartans' coaching staff, this will be a new experience. But the goal will be the same as it has always been wherever these coaches were before: win.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who joined the staff this offseason, discussed Friday's game while addressing the media on Tuesday.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Rossi's press conference:
Q: Do you know right now who your 1 and 1A kind of guys are on defense?
Rossi: "Yeah, I mean, we know who the 1s are, we know who 2s are, but I would say we're going to be -- like Coach [Jonathan Smith] said -- we're going to be rotating a lot of guys. The one advantage, I think, we have defensively is we have a lot of guys who have earned the right to go play in football games. And so, to me, that keeps us fresh, that keeps us engaged, that creates buy-in throughout the course of a Big Ten schedule. Get to the end of the year, sometimes it's a war of attrition, who has healthy bodies. So, I think that's an advantage that we have acknowledged and that we're going to take advantage of. So, I feel good about that top group of players, and they're all going to play. And then, how many reps they get will determine a little bit by the game, and then, at the end of the game, what's it look like for next week?"
